CORNETT, Velma E. 91, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on May 10, 2020. Velma was born to the late Eleanor and Raymond Kress in Reily Township on October 4, 1928. Velma retired from Miami University after over 20 years working in the cafeteria. She enjoyed gardening, working on puzzles, and spending time with her grandchildren. Velma is survived by her daughter, Gloria Bales; her son, Calvin Roark; her granddaughters, Shirley (Shane) Shannon and Ronel (Victor) Bales; her great-grandchildren, Dustin Bales, Devin Bales, and Luis Medina; and her sister, Margie Roark. Velma is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Leonard R.; her son, Leonard; her siblings, Evelyn and Delbert; a grandson, Duane; and a great-granddaughter, Tabitha. Heaven gained a beautiful angel. Services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home of Hamilton, Ohio.
Published in Journal-News on May 13, 2020