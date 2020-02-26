Home

HOLLEY, Velma J. 92, of Kettering, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Velma retired after many years of service at NCR and was a parishioner at St. Helen Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Holley; parents, John and Rose Hein; sister, Elaine Wulbeck; and brother, Orville Hein. Velma is survived by her daughters, Sharon Bartik and Jonelle (Craig) Lyons; sons, Steve (Patty) and Jim (Peggy); grandchildren, Jason (Aubrey), Greg (Jessy), Jesse (Angie), Adam (Andrea), Ben (Kate), Rachel, Brian (Ashley), Shayne, and Justin; great grandchildren, Colvin, Kate, Palmer, Dylan, Gavin, Charlie, Madelynn, and Robert. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, February 29th at St. Helen Catholic Church, 605 Granville Place, Riverside. Family will greet friends 8:30-9:45 am at the church prior to Mass. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Special thanks to all the caregivers, , and Dynamic Senior Solutions for the tremendous care provided during the last few months. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Velma's memory to . Arrangements in care of Schlientz-Moore & Reis Life Celebrations. Words of encouragement may be sent to www.reislegacycenter.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 26, 2020
