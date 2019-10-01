|
LENNON, Velma Mae Age 72, of Trotwood, OH, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Roger Lennon; parents, Manuel and Ina Ruth Monroe; brothers, Wilburt and Franklin Monroe. She leaves to cherish her memory daughters, Veronica (Joseph) McCalister, Lashonda (Andre) Bass; grandchildren, Terrence, Andre, James, Brandon; three great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held 11 am Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Pleasant Green M.B. Church, 5301 Olive Rd. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 1, 2019