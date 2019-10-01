Home

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pleasant Green M.B. Church
5301 Olive Rd
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Pleasant Green M.B. Church
5301 Olive Rd
Velma LENNON Obituary
LENNON, Velma Mae Age 72, of Trotwood, OH, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Roger Lennon; parents, Manuel and Ina Ruth Monroe; brothers, Wilburt and Franklin Monroe. She leaves to cherish her memory daughters, Veronica (Joseph) McCalister, Lashonda (Andre) Bass; grandchildren, Terrence, Andre, James, Brandon; three great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held 11 am Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Pleasant Green M.B. Church, 5301 Olive Rd. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 1, 2019
