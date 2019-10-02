Home

Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Brigid Church
312 Fairgrounds Rd.
Xenia, OH
Velma MILLER


1930 - 2019
MILLER, Velma After a long career as a preschool teacher at Kirkmont church in Beavercreek, she enjoyed caring and visiting her many children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren who she was deeply devoted and involved with. They were of great comfort and support in her life. She enjoyed her life in the church and was a volunteer in many charitable pursuits. She had a unique ability to make friends everywhere she went by her infectious sense of humor and genuine concern for others. The family would like to extend a special thank you for the excellent care Velma received from the staff at the Legacy Senior Living Community in Xenia. Visitation will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 from 5 to 7 PM at Newcomer funeral home, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek. A mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Brigid Church, 312 Fairgrounds Rd., Xenia 45385. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Bridged's designating the prayer shawl fund.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 2, 2019
