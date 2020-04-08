|
RUSSELL (Douglas), Velma Lee 94, went home to be with the Lord on the morning of Friday, April 3, 2020 at Springfield Regional Hospital in Springfield, Ohio. She was born February 6, 1926 in Eufala, Alabama to the late James and Ruth (Davis) Douglas. She was married to Ralph H. Russell, who preceded her in departing this world. They were married on August 26, 1946. Velma leaves to cherish her memory: daughters, Ruth A. Russell-Morgan of Columbus, Ohio, Edna J. Russell of Columbus, Ohio, and Cheri L. (Clarence) Russell of Springfield, Ohio; sons, Ralph H. (Theresa) Russell, Jr. of Springfield, Ohio, and Ramon D. (Monica) Russell, Sr. of Springfield, Ohio. She was also blessed with 16 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren; special nephew, Roger (Joyce) Douglas, Jr. of California; and a host of cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Ruth Douglas; brothers, John Douglas, Felton Douglas and Roger Douglas, Jr.; and daughters, Natalie A. Russell and Patricia L. Russell of Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be Thursday, April 9, 2020 from 10:30-11:00 am in the KINLEY Funeral Home Chapel followed by graveside service and burial in Ferncliff Cemetery.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 8, 2020