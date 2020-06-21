Velma Schoenfeld
SCHOENFELD, Velma A. Age 86, of Springfield, formerly of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Velma was born January 18, 1934, in Champaign County, Ohio to Paul and Dorothy (Heidorn) Vickers. She graduated from Wilbur Wright High School in Dayton in 1952, and Miami-Jacobs Junior College of Business in 1966. She co-owned and operated Springfield TV and Audio for 25 years with her husband. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry C. (Larry) Schoenfeld; her mother and father, her brother, Paul (Jerry) Vickers, and her step-son Charles Schoenfeld. Velma is survived by her daughter, Linda (Charlie) Gibson of New Carlisle; step-daughter, Sandy Schoenfeld of Springfield; step-son, Kurt (Vicki) Schoenfeld of Miamisburg; two granddaughters, Allison Gibson of Fairborn and Julia Gibson of New Carlisle, and two very special friends, Al and Paula Haley. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Miami Valley. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com

Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 21, 2020.
