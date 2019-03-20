Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
Velma WALTRIP Obituary
WALTRIP, Velma J. 106, of Springfield, passed away at Oakwood Village on Sunday, March 3, 2019. She was born in Greenup, Illinois on May 2, 1912, the daughter of the late William and Mahala (Rosecrans) Rodebaugh. Velma was a 1930 graduate of Greenup High School and a 1932 graduate of Eastern Illinois State Teachers College, Charleston, Illinois. She worked as a school teacher for five years until her marriage to Chester J. Waltrip on New Year's Eve, 1936. She was a member of the East High Street Church of Christ. Survivors include her daughter, Carolyn Bolser of Xenia; two grandsons, William Alan Bolser and Kevin E. Bolser; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester J. Waltrip in 2000 and her siblings, Clara Whiseman, Lelan Cummins, Malora Hutchison, and Thomas, Al, Victor, and Glen Rodebaugh. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Velma's funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home with Pastor Phil Grear presiding. Burial will be in Kickapoo Cemetery, Charleston, Illinois.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 20, 2019
