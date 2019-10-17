Home

CLUTTS (Lee), Vencie Mae Passed away peacefully at the age of 86 in Eaton, OH on October 13, 2019. She was born on May 5, 1933 in Cookeville, TN to the late James Alfred and Prietta Jane (Pendergrass) Lee. In addition to her parents, Vencie was preceded in death by her husband, James Clutts; brothers, Raymond Lee and Rev. Arvil Lee; sisters, Mildred Rockwell, Ruby Lee, Thelma Krantz and Pauline Crabtree. She is survived by her 3 children, Wayne (Cindy) Farley, Janice (David) Sipe and Jamey Farley; 16 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; dear friends, Linda and Wayne Cook, Gene and Frieda Moses, Shelly and Wendy Kovar and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Vencie was a member of First Baptist Church in Eaton, OH. Family will receive friends from 9:30-10:30 AM on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd. where a funeral service will begin at 10:30 AM. Final resting place will be at Bethel Cemetery in Miami County, following the service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to , in Vencie' memory. To share a memory of Vencie or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 17, 2019
