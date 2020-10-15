1/1
Venetta COBB
1936 - 2020
COBB, Venetta Venetta Cobb, age 84, passed away on October 12, 2020. She was born in Barbourville, KY, on September 15, 1936, the daughter of the late James and Rebecca Martin. On August 23, 1953, she married her husband of 64 years, Joseph F. Cobb, and he preceded her in death on October 5, 2017. Venetta is survived by her children, Cindy (Frank) Sopko, Marilyn Barnes and Rebecca Cobb; grandchildren, John Paul Sopko, Martina Sopko, Tasha (Tim) Graven, Stacy Barnes, Brent Barnes and Leah Stolla; great-grandchildren, Ashyiah, Kaylee, Warren and Chase. Her daughter, Janet Stolla, also preceded her in death. Private Graveside Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com

Published in Journal-News on Oct. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home
240 Ross Ave
Hamilton, OH 45013
5138949919
