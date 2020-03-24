|
|
ZIMMERMAN, Venus Aileen Loving mother and grandmother, Venus passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Hospice of Springfield, SRMC, Springfield, Ohio. Her death was due to a traumatic injury and progressing dementia of 20 years. Born January 29, 1921, Lawrence Co., Ohio, graduated from Lawrence County Schools, and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Springfield, Ohio. She leaves behind her loving daughter, Marylin Flint, beloved grandchildren, Linda Moore, Kendra Kitzmiller, and Matthew Flint; great grandchildren (8); great great grandchildren (7), and former son-in-law, Kendall Flint. Venus was preceded in death by her parents, L. A. Johnson and Pear Houston Johnson, (2) sisters, (5) brothers, loving husband, Merrill Vance Zimmerman, and her beloved grandson, Steven Merrill Flint. She was owner-operator of Zimmerman's Market, Dayton Road, Springfield, Ohio, for 40 years. Venus leaves behind a legacy of love, strong work ethic, and perseverance. She has truly left the world a more beautiful place for having been here. Private services will be held at Richards, Raff, & Dunbar Memorial Home; burial following at Enon Cemetary, Enon, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice of Springfield SRMC, Springfield, Ohio.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 24, 2020