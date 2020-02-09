|
|
CHASTEEN (nee. Kaehler), Vera Charlene 89, of Brookkville, was born on August 22, 1930 and after a brief illness, died peacefully on February 5, 2020. Vera was raised in North Dayton and graduated from Kiser High School in June of 1948. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Brookville and was proud of the volunteer work she performed for the United . She was a lover of art, music, the printed word, movies, gardening and travel. As a traveler, all roads home somehow led thru Gatlinburg, TN or Hershey, PA. While traveling she loved to shop and discover new things to share with others. Vera was always interested in everything concerning her family. In her later years she loved her Yorkshire Terrier dogs who brought her a lot of joy. She will be missed greatly. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Roy Chasteen, second husband, Jim Stephens, and third husband, William Lester Chasteen; children Toby (Donnie) Stephens, Barney Stephens, and Jim Stephens; parents, Ida Vera Garner and John Kaehler; siblings, Harold, Joan, Ruth Ann, and Bonnie Vera is survived by children, Sherry Lynn (Donald Marshall) Chasteen Marshall of New Berlin, Wisconsin, Jawn (Rita) Chasteen of Oakwood, Tim Stephens, and Daniel Stephens of Brookville; William Chasteen's children, Cheryl (Ed) Chasteen Seibert of Huber Heights, Karen Chasteen of Branson, MO and Chris (Mary) Chasteen of Vandalia; 16 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother, Joseph of Milton, Florida. sister-in-law, Linda Stephens. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m. on Monday, February 10 at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME 950 ALBERT RD. BROOKVILLE. Funeral service officiated by pastor Keith Smallenbarger will be at 12 noon on Monday at the funeral home. Interment to follow in Willowview Cemetery, Dayton. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 9, 2020