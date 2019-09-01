|
|
GRUSHON, Vera Mae Age 93, of Beavercreek, passed away Thursday, August 29th, 2019 in Dayton at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born June 19th, 1926 to Esther (Sommers) and Orville Shell. She worked many different jobs, and helped her husband at his company, Thomas & Grushon Insurance Agency, but her most important job was being a mother and homemaker for her family. Vera was a devoted Christian, and read her Bible every day. She made it her priority to attend church, even when she travelled to different states. She was an avid golfer and was a member at the Sugar Valley Golf Club. Vera also loved playing tennis. She loved all kinds of sports, especially watching Cincinnati Red's Baseball and Ohio State Buckeye's football. You could say her love for sports stemmed from growing up on a farm with 5 brothers! If you knew Vera, you knew she had an enormous love for her ice cream. I'm sure you're picturing her now with her ice cream cone shirt that says "It's always time for ice cream". She will be remembered for her infectious laugh, humor, and especially her love that she deeply had for her family and everyone around her. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Charles, Don, Fred, Norman, and Richard Shell and her sister Ramona McAllister, and grandson Micah Grushon. Vera is survived by her husband of 74 years, James William Grushon, children Michael (Deborah) Grushon of Bellbrook, OH, Peggy (Robert) Zehring of Kettering, OH, Cheri Moody of Atlanta, GA, James Norman (Pamela) Grushon of Beavercreek, OH, 11 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and many friends and church families around the country. To help the family celebrate her life, you are invited to share during her visitation at Conner and Koch Life Celebration Home (92 W. Franklin St. Bellbrook, OH 45305) Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Vera's Life Celebration Services will be held Wednesday, September 4th, 2019 at Conner and Koch at 10:00 am with Minister Matthew Allen officiating. Following her services will be a luncheon at her son, Jim Grushon's home, 3680 Harmeling Dr. Beavercreek, OH 45305. The family will be having a private burial for Vera at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Florida College (https://www.floridacollege.edu/giving/make-a-payment/ or by mail: 119 N Glen Arven Ave, Temple Terrace, Florida 33617). You are welcome to send a condolence, plant a tree and share a story or picture about Vera at www.ConnerAndKoch.com by clicking on her name.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 1, 2019