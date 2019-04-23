|
HART, Vera 86, of Medway, Ohio passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019. She was born December 6, 1932 in Chicago, Illinois the daughter of the late Marie Sward. She is survived by her long time companion, George Morris; two daughters, Janice Poland, Vickie & Rich Sleger; three sons, Robert & Irene Hart, David & Karen Hart, & Michael Hart; grandchildren; great grandchildren; other relatives and friends. In addition to her mother, she is preceded in death by her husband, Norman T. Hart; a grandson, Matthew Poland; and a son-in-law, Steve Poland. Visitation will be 9-11 AM Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio with funeral service at 11 AM in the funeral home. Burial will be in Medway Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 23, 2019