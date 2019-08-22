|
TRIGG, Vera Barker Age 96 of Kettering, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Kettering Medical Center. She was born September 20, 1922 in Lee County, Virginia to the late Alvin and Maxie Barker. In addition to her parents, Vera was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Louie Trigg; sister, Retha Lifland-Booher and brothers, Fred Barker and Douglas Barker. Vera is survived by her sons, Louis (Carol) Trigg and Douglas Trigg; grandsons, Thomas, Donald and Michael; great grandchildren, Teagan, Tristan, Powers, Malcolm and Gaines; sister, Wanda Hill and brother, Alvin Barker, Jr. She was also a loving aunt and maternal presence to countless friends and family. Vera was deeply involved with her extended family at Dorothy Lane American Baptist Church and in her free time loved reading, traveling, and giving back to her community. Funeral Service will begin 10:30 am Friday, August 23, 2019 at Dorothy Lane American Baptist Church, 960 West Dorothy Lane, Kettering, Ohio 45409. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Church or The at 2808 Reading Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45206. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 22, 2019