Marker & Heller Funeral Homes
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 275-7434
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Calvary Open Bible Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Calvary Open Bible Church
3741 Valley Street
View Map
Verda HOWARD


1927 - 2019
Verda HOWARD Obituary
HOWARD, Verda L. Age 92, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital. Verda was born February, 13, 1927 in Salyersville, KY to the late Will and Ada Watson. She retired from Davids Uniforms and was a founding member of Calvary Open Bible Church. Verda ministered to countless people and was a friend to the world. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Edmon B. "Eddie" in 2008. She is survived by her daughter & son-in-law, Jill & Steve Kauffman of Dayton; son, Jerry Howard of Longwood, FL; grandchildren, Nathan (Raquel) Kauffman & Luke Kauffman; special friend, Betty Cox of Dayton and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral service 12 noon Wednesday, August 14th at Calvary Open Bible Church, 3741 Valley Street with Pastor Dan Powell officiating. Interment Byron Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 AM Wednesday until service time. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Open Bible Church in Verda's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 13, 2019
