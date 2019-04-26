LAIRD (nee Gray), Verla Age 98, went home to her Lord and Savior on April 23, 2019. She was born in Manchester, Kentucky on April 27, 1920. She was the daughter of James Madison and Mary Jane (Napier) Gray. She is survived by her daughters, Carolyn (Jim) Buckley of Oxford, Ohio, Mary (Ray) Krebs of Tipp City, Ohio, Dorothy (David) Hollowell of Hamilton, Ohio, and Vicky (Rick) Baker of Oxford, Ohio and a son, Jim Laird. She has 12 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren and 13 great-great grandchildren. She also survived by a brother, Hubert (Amelia) Gray of Florence, South Carolina. Verla is preceded in death by her parents, James Madison and Mary Jane Gray, her husband, Jim Laird, and three brothers, Danny Gray, Foister "Frosty" Gray and Matt Gray. Verla was a lifelong resident of Oxford, except for a few years assisting her parents in Florida. She retired from Miami University in 1980, she was very active in her church and did volunteer work at the local hospital. Her family would like to thank the staff at Premier Estates and the Vitas Healthcare for the special attention and care they provided our loved one. A visitation will take place at the Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 5086 College Corner Pike, Oxford, Ohio 45056 on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 PM. Interment will be at the Darrtown Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Oxford Baptist Church, P.O. Box 768, 4111 Trenton Oxford Road, Oxford, Ohio 45056 or Vitas Hospice Care, 11500 Northlake Dr., Suite 400, Cincinnati, Ohio 45249. Online condolences to www.oglepaulyoungfuneralhome.com. Published in Journal-News on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary