SEALS, Verlen Eugene "Gene" Age 87 of Hamilton, passed away at on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Verlen was born in Hamilton, Ohio on September 4, 1931 to Harmon Seals and Viola Link Seals. Verlen married the love of his life, Daisydean Sowder, April 9, 1954 in Hamilton, OH. He proudly served in the Korean Conflict from 1951-1953 in the US Army as a Corporal. After departing from his job at National Lead he embarked on his dream of becoming a Dairy Farmer.Verlen is survived by wife of 65 years, Daisydean Seals; daughters, Paula (Mike) Reumann and Rebecca (Don) Ruppert; siblings, Eva Brown, Pearl Garner; grandchildren, Amy (Ben) Casteel, Jason Reumann, Josh Reumann and Ashley (Jesse) Hellweg; great grandchildren, Andriana Olivencia and Lincoln Casteel; brother-in-law, Merle (Ocie) Sowder; numerous loving nieces and nephews, and beloved dog, Abby. Verlen was preceded in death by his parents, Harmon and Viola Seals; siblings, Ruby, Carl, Clarence and Ralph Seals; grandson, Zachary Evan; nephew, Jeffrey Seals; niece, Deborah Seals. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, OH. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Barry Clardy, Senior Adult Pastor Fred Napier, Pastor Larry Timmerman and Pastor Rick Witt officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. The family would like to thank and their wonderful friends and neighbors for their love and support. www.browndawsonflick.com Published in Journal-News on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary