Thursday, May 21, 2020
Salem Heights chapel
Dayton, OH
Sister Verlina MESCHER Obituary
MESCHER (M. Benet), Sister Verlina CPPS 85, died peacefully on May 17, at . She was born February 1935 in Maria Stein, OH, and entered the Sisters of the Precious Blood Dayton, OH, August 30, 1951. For 69 years she faithfully served God and His people. Private services will be held at the Salem Heights Chapel, Dayton, OH, Thursday, May 21, 2020. Sister Verlina grew up in Maria Stein, the 6th of 13 children. For 30 years, she used her skills in food service at St. Gregory Seminary Cincinnati, St. Thomas Seminary Denver, and for her sisters in Dayton. This was followed by more than 22 years in the Denver area caring for the frail elderly at Aspen Care Center, Francis Heights/Clare Gardens, The Gardens at St. Elizabeth, and in private homes. Sister Verlina joins her parents and 4 siblings in heaven. She is survived by her Precious Blood Community of Sisters, 8 siblings and several generations of nieces and nephews. She is loved and will be missed. Arrangements with Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 21, 2020
