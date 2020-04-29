|
DENNETT, Vern A. Son of Ann and the late Jack Dennett, left this earthly life on Sunday, April 26, 2020. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on July 31, 1956. Vern was a cement mason and worked for many contractors over the years. He was a master cement finisher for 42 years. Vern also had a love of landscaping and outdoors. He is survived by his children, Benjamin (Sara) Dennett, Samuel Dennett, Rebecca (Bryan) Greenwood, Joseph (Michelle) Brunner and grandchildren. He also leaves behind his loving mother, Ann Dennett; sisters, Debbie (Mike) Dingledine, Donna (Chuck) Wells; brother, Mike (Jay) Dennett; nephew, Mike (Billie) Dingledine; nieces, Karen (Chris) Meinhardt, Jennifer Wells, Chrissy Dingledine and nine great nieces and nephews. Vern was preceded in death his father, Jack Dennett; sister, Patricia Dennett. His family wishes to thank Hospice for their loving care and compassion shown to Vern and his family. Private services at the convenience of the family- Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Memorial contributions to: New Life Mission, 415 Henry Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45011. www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 29, 2020