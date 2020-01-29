Home

SONNTAG, Verna E. Age 98 of Fairborn, passed away Sunday December 8, 2019. She was born July 16, 1921 in Connersville, Indiana, the daughter of the late Fred and Carrie (Miller) Nordheim. Verna was a longtime member of Byron Church and Country Acres Women's Club; she enjoyed bowling and bingo. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Peter A. Sonntag; granddaughter, Amber L. Sonntag; and sister, Vera Westfall. Verna is survived by three children, Peter M. (Donna) Sonntag, Penny L. (Norman) Perkins, William B. (Kris) Sonntag; eight grandchildren, Michele Sonntag, Peter M. Sonntag, Jr., Matthew "Scot" (Jenn) Perkins, Rich L. (Amber) Perkins, Seth W. (Jo) Perkins, James Sonntag, Annette Burrell; eight great-grandchildren, Jacob, Maxwell, Chase, Makayla, Coral, Lincoln, Caleb, Jared Mason Burrell; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family. A memorial service will be held on Saturday February 1, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Byron Church, 3230 Trebein Rd., Fairborn, Pastor H. Wesley Barnhill officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Byron Church. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 29, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -