STEVENS (Davis), Verna "Kitty" Of Boca Raton, Florida passed away in the early morning hours of June 17. She was surrounded by her son, Greg, his wife Diane and her beloved dog Kenya. Kitty was born on New Year's Day in Jellicho, Tennessee - the oldest of 11 children. She finished her schooling in Louisville, Kentucky while working in banking. Later, she moved to Dayton Ohio where she was employed by NCR and met her husband Donald Stevens. Kitty had a lifelong interest in business and investing. While raising her family in Centerville, Ohio, she was self-employed and used her earnings to invest in the stock market. In 1973, she went to work for Merrill Lynch as a sales assistant. She resolutely determined to break through gender barriers to work her way toward becoming a stockbroker. She successfully achieved this goal and was the first female broker for Merrill Lynch in Dayton Ohio. Her fruitful career spanned 30 years and only ended when she left to care for her ailing husband. In addition to her professional life, she had many creative outlets including, painting, cooking, sewing, quilting and gardening. Her years in Tennessee and Kentucky instilled a great love for nature, camping and fishing. She is survived by her children Gregory Stevens of Cincinnati Ohio and Jill Stevens Miller of Princeton, NJ. along with Greg's family: Diane Barr Stevens, Benjamin Stevens, Alexander Stevens and his wife Hannah, and Jill's family: Christian, Connor and Sara Miller. She was predeceased by her husbands Donald Stevens (March 2005) and Brian Poad (September 2014) and her son in law, John Frederick Miller. She will be remembered for her strong will, her indomitable courage and trailblazing in the business world, along with her elegant beauty, sweet southern accent and her delicious biscuits and gravy. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that you spend time with someone you love today. Published in Dayton Daily News on July 18, 2019