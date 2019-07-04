Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
(937) 293-4141
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
830 Bowen St
Dayton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vernadele LUCAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vernadele LUCAS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vernadele LUCAS Obituary
LUCAS, Vernadele E. 92, of Dayton, passed away on June 30, 2019. Dele is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Jim Lucas; sister, Helen Godfrey; and numerous beloved relatives and friends. Visitation is Sun., July 7, 2019, 3-5 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel (3940 Kettering Blvd, 45439). Mass of Christian Burial is Mon., July 8, 2019, 10 am at St. Anthony Catholic Church (830 Bowen St, Dayton, 45410). Interment immediately after at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Miami Valley Food Bank or St. Anthony Catholic Church. See full obituary at www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now