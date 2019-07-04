|
LUCAS, Vernadele E. 92, of Dayton, passed away on June 30, 2019. Dele is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Jim Lucas; sister, Helen Godfrey; and numerous beloved relatives and friends. Visitation is Sun., July 7, 2019, 3-5 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel (3940 Kettering Blvd, 45439). Mass of Christian Burial is Mon., July 8, 2019, 10 am at St. Anthony Catholic Church (830 Bowen St, Dayton, 45410). Interment immediately after at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Miami Valley Food Bank or St. Anthony Catholic Church. See full obituary at www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 4, 2019