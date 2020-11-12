1/1
Verneda MARTIN
1928 - 2020
MARTIN (Heckman), Verneda E.

Verneda E. (Heckman) Martin, age 92, born March 6, 1928, in Verona, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Cypress Pointe Health Center in Englewood. She is survived by the love of her life, Clyde E. Martin of Englewood. They were blessed with 73 years of marriage and 4 children. She is also survived by her children, Claudia and Charlie Fugate of Dayton, Joyce and Larry Pulliam of Englewood, and Brian and Laura Martin of Loveland. She was predeceased by her youngest daughter, Gail Garman in 2014. Her son-in-law, Tim Garman of Clayton, survives. Verneda is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She was retired from Elder-Beerman Stores Corp. where she was the manager for the Englewood El-Bee Shoes Store. She made many friends with her customers who would become loyal shoppers in her store.

Family was the most important thing in mom's life. She always welcomed a last-minute person at the dinner table. Always enough food to go around. Dad worked a couple of nights a week and was not home for dinner. We teenage girls decided to have what we called "pick on Mom night". She would act annoyed, but we knew that she was having as much fun as we were. Verneda was the best wife and mom anyone could ever wish for. We had such awesome childhoods filled with so much love and memories because of this awesome lady. Her love and teachings have been handed down to the younger generations through her kids. May she always be remembered and loved. Verneda's family would like to express our love and appreciation to the staff of Cypress Pointe Health Center for their care and love given to her over the years that she was in their care. They gave us many additional years to be with her and that meant the world to us. Thank you, Cypress Pointe. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Cancer Society, in Verneda's

memory. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10-11 AM on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Newcomer

Funeral Home, North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, 45424). A funeral procession will leave at 11 AM for a graveside service at Ithaca Cemetery. Mask are required and mandatory. Please social distance. To share a memory of Verneda or leave her family a special message, please visit


www.newcomerdayton.com



Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
NOV
14
Funeral
11:00 AM
Ithaca Cemetery
