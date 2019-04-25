|
FLOWERS, Vernetta Age 86 of Dayton, passed April 19, 2019. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., SATURDAY, April 27, 2019 at PHILLIPS TEMPLE CME CHURCH, 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd., with Pastor James E. Washington, officiating The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Private burial will be held. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 25, 2019