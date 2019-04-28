Home

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Interment
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:15 AM
Dayton National Cemetery
4400 W. Third Street.
View Map
MCCRAY, Jr., Vernette Age 68, born November 21, 1950 in Dayton, Ohio, the most caring and loving son, brother, uncle and dad, passed away April 19, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, Vernette McCray Sr., and Virginia McCray Dillard; siblings, Marvin McCray, Diane McCray, Jeanette Manning. He leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, DeNiko Vernette Dortch; brothers, Danny McCray, Melvin McCray; sister, Francine (Leroy) Armstrong; four grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Interment 10:15 am Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W. Third St. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019
