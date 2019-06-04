WELLMAN, Vernita I. Age 89, of New Bremen, died on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 2:15 P.M. at The Joint Twp. Dist. Memorial Hospital in St. Marys. She was born on May 9, 1930 the daughter of the late Benjamin H. and Evelyn A. (Rump) Brockman on the family farm on Brockman Road outside of New Bremen. On August 2, 1950, she married Mack W. Wellman, and he died on July 6, 2016. Surviving are her children Cathy Stevens of Celina, and Thomas (Christine) Wellman of Springboro, her grandchildren Rob (Deb) Stevens, Matt Wellman, Corey Wellman, and her great-grandchildren Britenee Stevens and Dallas Smith. Along with her parents and husband, Vernita was preceded in death by a daughter Connie Wellman, a granddaughter Melissa Howell, and all of her siblings. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen with Rev. Becky Erb Strang officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date in the German Protestant Cemetery near New Bremen. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 3:00 until 6:00 P.M. at the Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen and on Friday one hour prior to the services. Memorial contributions in memory of Vernita can be directed to the St. Paul U.C.C. Memorial Fund, or to the Friends of the New Bremen Library. Cndolences to the family may be left online at www.gilberghartwigfh.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary