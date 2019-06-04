Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home
225 W. Monroe Street
New Bremen, OH 45869
(419) 629-2147
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home
225 W. Monroe Street
New Bremen, OH 45869
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home
225 W. Monroe Street
New Bremen, OH 45869
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home
225 W. Monroe Street
New Bremen, OH 45869
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vernita Wellman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vernita Wellman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Vernita Wellman Obituary
WELLMAN, Vernita I. Age 89, of New Bremen, died on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 2:15 P.M. at The Joint Twp. Dist. Memorial Hospital in St. Marys. She was born on May 9, 1930 the daughter of the late Benjamin H. and Evelyn A. (Rump) Brockman on the family farm on Brockman Road outside of New Bremen. On August 2, 1950, she married Mack W. Wellman, and he died on July 6, 2016. Surviving are her children Cathy Stevens of Celina, and Thomas (Christine) Wellman of Springboro, her grandchildren Rob (Deb) Stevens, Matt Wellman, Corey Wellman, and her great-grandchildren Britenee Stevens and Dallas Smith. Along with her parents and husband, Vernita was preceded in death by a daughter Connie Wellman, a granddaughter Melissa Howell, and all of her siblings. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen with Rev. Becky Erb Strang officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date in the German Protestant Cemetery near New Bremen. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 3:00 until 6:00 P.M. at the Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen and on Friday one hour prior to the services. Memorial contributions in memory of Vernita can be directed to the St. Paul U.C.C. Memorial Fund, or to the Friends of the New Bremen Library. Cndolences to the family may be left online at www.gilberghartwigfh.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now