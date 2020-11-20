1/1
Vernon BANKS
BANKS, Vernon

Vernon Banks of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Sunday,

November 15th, 2020, at

Hospice of Butler Warren counties. He was born on April 29, 1933, in Middletown, Ohio. He was a musical background technician for 20 years at WPFB

radio station. In his later years he was an independent Courier. He loved to golf and

garden. He was a member of the Assembly of Jesus Christ for many years. Preceding him in death were his parents Goebel & Donie (Tester) Banks; Brothers Reed Banks, Bill Banks, and Sister Marie Mynhier. He is

survived by four children; Terry Banks, Jayson Banks, Marcus Banks and Gwen Adkins; six grandchildren, Brian Banks,

Brandon Banks, Michael Pope, Chelsie Baughman and Camryn Duke. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to Hospice of Butler Warren counties.

Published in Journal-News on Nov. 20, 2020.
