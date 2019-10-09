|
DeBOARD, Vernon E. Age 84, of Middletown, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019 at Ohio Hospice of Butler and Warren County. He was born June 2, 1935 in Letcher County, KY to Orlie and Malissie (Slone) DeBoard. He was a crane operator for Armco Steel for 41 years. Vernon was a member of Moose Lodge #501. Vernon is survived by his children: Bruce DeBoard, Lisa (Darla) Johnson Wiley, Tami (Tom) Arnold; grandchildren, Erin, Erica, Chris, Tyler, Nick, Brandon, Heather, Austin; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Don (Carmen) DeBoard. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kathrine (Wagner) DeBoard in 2015; daughters, April DeBoard, Teri Simpson; brothers, Ralph DeBoard and Kenneth DeBoard; sister, Berdella Arnett. A Memorial Gathering will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 pm at Crosspointe Church of Christ, 5630 Ohio State Route 122, Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6:00 pm at the church with Pastor Scott Johnson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Wellness, 260 Stetson Street, Suite 2300, Cincinnati, OH 45267. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparrmore.com.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 9, 2019