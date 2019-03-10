HUBER, Vernon Holt Vernon was born June 23, 1939 in Maysville, Ky., and passed away March 2, 2019. He is preceded in death by his mother, Helen Holt Huber, and father, Amiel Vernon Huber. Vernon grew up on the family farm in Mason County, Ky. He is survived by wife Judy; son Bryan and wife Leigh Roessler; granddaughter, Genevieve; brother Roderick Huber and wife Theresa. Vernon and Judy were married for 52 years. Vernon received a BS degree from Bowling Green State University and Western University in Kentucky and attended graduate school for accounting at Xavier University. He was active in the Army for six years and settled in Hamilton in the early 1960s. He started a tax and accounting practice in Hamilton, which he owned and operated for more than 40 years. Additionally, he taught a tax course at Miami University's branch campuses in Hamilton and Middletown for 25 years. A staple in the Hamilton community, he belonged to many organizations throughout the years including, the Hamilton/ Fairfield Jaycees, Hamilton 20/20 Vision planning committee, Hamilton Rotary club and Lions club. Vernon and wife belonged to Trinity Presbyterian Church in Fairfield and were previously active in the Presbyterian Church in Hamilton where he managed the Presby House, which provided a place for low- to no-income men to stay at no cost. Vernon was very active in the church through numerous volunteer positions including treasurer and a member of session. Friends may visit with the family from 4 p.m. until the time of the celebration of life ceremony at 5 p.m. Sunday, March 17 at Fairfield Trinity Presbyterian Church, 6081 Ross Road, Fairfield, Ohio. All are welcome. The Rev. Thomas Dunlap will lead the memorial. A dinner will follow the ceremony at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his name to the Fairfield Trinity Presbyterian Church. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com. Published in Journal-News on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary