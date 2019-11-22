|
HUMMONS, Vernon L. 63, passed away Tue. Nov. 12, 2019. Preceded by father, George Hummons, 1 brother, Leonard, 1 sister, Veronica, 2 nieces Parris Hummons & Ineka Adams. Cherishing his memory, loving wife Ida, sons Joshua Hummons, Michaiah Israel (Winnie) of Lithionia, Ga, Mother & stepfather Randall & Shirley Rosell, 2 brothers, Virgil (Alene) of AZ, Kevin (Yvette) of Wash. DC. 1 sister Valerie. Sisters-in-law Peggi Washington, Saida Askar, Johnnette Raymor of AZ, other family & friends. Special friends Emerson Jeter, Willie Henderson. Memorial service Sat. Nov 23 Thomas Funeral Home
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 22, 2019