1/
Vernon JENKINS Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vernon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JENKINS, Jr., Vernon Grafton

Vernon Grafton Jenkins, Jr., age 88, of Washington C.H., Ohio, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at home.

He was born June 12, 1932, in San Pedro, CA, the son of Vernon Grafton and Orphia (Metz) Jenkins.

Vernon served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and was a Life member of VFW Post 1031 in Springfield. He retired from Kelsey-Hayes Steel Products in Springfield after 20 plus years of service and prior to that worked at Bakersfield Naval Base in California where he wired nuclear submarines.

He is survived by one daughter, Robin Baise of Washington C.H.; three grandchildren, Jeremiah Francis McAtee, Richard David Ross, Sr., Melissa Ann Wiatt; and nine great-grandchildren

He was preceded in death by one infant brother, Jonathan Martin Jenkins; one sister, Barbara Hughes; and both parents.

A private funeral service will be at Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield beginning with Veterans Appreciation Service then Pastor Chris Stokes will officiate. Military rites will be provided by Concerned Veterans of Greenfield and cremation will follow.

Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murray-Fettro Funeral Home - Greenfield
380 Jefferson St.
Greenfield, OH 45123
(937) 981-4081
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Murray-Fettro Funeral Home - Greenfield

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved