JENKINS, Jr., Vernon Grafton
Vernon Grafton Jenkins, Jr., age 88, of Washington C.H., Ohio, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at home.
He was born June 12, 1932, in San Pedro, CA, the son of Vernon Grafton and Orphia (Metz) Jenkins.
Vernon served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and was a Life member of VFW Post 1031 in Springfield. He retired from Kelsey-Hayes Steel Products in Springfield after 20 plus years of service and prior to that worked at Bakersfield Naval Base in California where he wired nuclear submarines.
He is survived by one daughter, Robin Baise of Washington C.H.; three grandchildren, Jeremiah Francis McAtee, Richard David Ross, Sr., Melissa Ann Wiatt; and nine great-grandchildren
He was preceded in death by one infant brother, Jonathan Martin Jenkins; one sister, Barbara Hughes; and both parents.
A private funeral service will be at Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield beginning with Veterans Appreciation Service then Pastor Chris Stokes will officiate. Military rites will be provided by Concerned Veterans of Greenfield and cremation will follow.
