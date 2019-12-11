|
JOBE Sr., Vernon Lee Age 72 of Tipp City, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Upper Valley Medical Center. He was born in Mansfield, Ohio on October 29, 1947 the son of Vernon W. & T. Marie (Uhl) Jobe. He was a Veteran on the U.S. Navy and retired from USF Holland after 18 years of employment. He is a lifetime member of AMVETS and Charter member of Post 464 in Huber Heights. He was a graduate of Wayne High School. Vern was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was an avid sports fan and a loyal fan to the Cincinnati Reds. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Ann Jobe; daughter Kimberly Ann (Christopher) Bingaman, son Vernon L. Jobe Jr., daughters Elizabeth (Phil) Jennings and Debbie (Joey Shaw) Lorenz; grandchildren Kayla Jean Cade, Katelynn Marie Back, Kyle Vernon Ray Back, Alex Bingaman, David Vernon Jobe, Marissa Jobe and Alexis Bowling; great grandchildren Lila Mae and Raeleigh Marie. He was preceded in death by his parents and his lifetime friend Larry Inscoe. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the AMVETS Post #464, 5420 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights, Ohio 45424. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Vernon's memory to the , 7020 A.C. Skinner Parkway, Suite 100, Jacksonville, Florida 32256. Services have been entrusted to the Blessing-Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. Condolences may be made to the family at www.blessingfh.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 11, 2019