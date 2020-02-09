Home

POWERED BY

Services
Swart Funeral Home
207 E Central Ave
West Carrollton, OH 45449
(937) 859-3686
Resources
More Obituaries for Vernon Phillabaum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vernon Phillabaum

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vernon Phillabaum Obituary
PHILLABAUM, Vernon E. "Gene" Age 83 of Miamisburg, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. He was born on July 5, 1936, the son of the late Vernie E. & Susie (Stebbins) Phillabaum. Mr. Phillabaum was a member of St. James United Methodist Church. He was a former employee of NCR & GM, and a retired TV Repairman for Russell & Hauschild TV Repair with over 23 years of service. Preceded in death by his wife Mary Phillabaum in 2009. He is survived by his loving companion Shirley Lauver, his daughter Shelia (Rick) Spencer, step-daughter Sylvia (Rich) Anglin, 3 step-sons Tim Shock, John (Joy) Shock, Jan (Julia) Shock, 9 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren as well as other family members and many friends. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton with Rev. Dr. R. Stuart Rammes officiating. Burial will follow at Trissel Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Please share condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vernon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -