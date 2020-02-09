|
PHILLABAUM, Vernon E. "Gene" Age 83 of Miamisburg, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. He was born on July 5, 1936, the son of the late Vernie E. & Susie (Stebbins) Phillabaum. Mr. Phillabaum was a member of St. James United Methodist Church. He was a former employee of NCR & GM, and a retired TV Repairman for Russell & Hauschild TV Repair with over 23 years of service. Preceded in death by his wife Mary Phillabaum in 2009. He is survived by his loving companion Shirley Lauver, his daughter Shelia (Rick) Spencer, step-daughter Sylvia (Rich) Anglin, 3 step-sons Tim Shock, John (Joy) Shock, Jan (Julia) Shock, 9 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren as well as other family members and many friends. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton with Rev. Dr. R. Stuart Rammes officiating. Burial will follow at Trissel Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Please share condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 9, 2020