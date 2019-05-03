Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 895-5412
Resources
More Obituaries for Vernon RICHARDSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vernon RICHARDSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Vernon RICHARDSON Obituary
RICHARDSON, Vernon Age 89 of Hamilton, passed away at on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Vernon was born in Irvine, Kentucky on March 2, 1930 to Clayborn and Sylphy (nee Estes) Richardson. Vernon served in the Army from 1951 to 1953. He retired from Mosler Safe Company after many years of service as a spray painter. He enjoyed gardening and making sauerkraut. Vernon was a life member of AMVETS and VFW. Vernon is survived by his children, Charlotte (Dave) Henderson, Gary (Susan) Richardson, Jeanie (Butch) Asher, Donna (Bill) Ginn, and Sharon (Steven) Hall; 8 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and two great great grandsons; and many nieces and nephews. Vernon was preceded in death by his parents, Clayborn and Sylphy Richardson; his wife of 63 years, Eva Richardson and brother, Nelson Richardson. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 1:00 PM with Keith Staton officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to the . A special thank you to VA Hospital of Cincinnati for their excellent care. www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now