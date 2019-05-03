RICHARDSON, Vernon Age 89 of Hamilton, passed away at on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Vernon was born in Irvine, Kentucky on March 2, 1930 to Clayborn and Sylphy (nee Estes) Richardson. Vernon served in the Army from 1951 to 1953. He retired from Mosler Safe Company after many years of service as a spray painter. He enjoyed gardening and making sauerkraut. Vernon was a life member of AMVETS and VFW. Vernon is survived by his children, Charlotte (Dave) Henderson, Gary (Susan) Richardson, Jeanie (Butch) Asher, Donna (Bill) Ginn, and Sharon (Steven) Hall; 8 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and two great great grandsons; and many nieces and nephews. Vernon was preceded in death by his parents, Clayborn and Sylphy Richardson; his wife of 63 years, Eva Richardson and brother, Nelson Richardson. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 1:00 PM with Keith Staton officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to the . A special thank you to VA Hospital of Cincinnati for their excellent care. www.browndawsonflick.com Published in Journal-News on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary