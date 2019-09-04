|
ROOP, Vernon Lee 86, Live Oak, FL, beloved husband, father, and Pappaw, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019. He was the son of the late Roy Roop and Grace (Roop) Motzer. The Hamilton, Ohio native was a member and pastor in the Church of God. He served his country during the Korean Conflict as a member of the U.S. Army. He loved learning from history, sports, and singing, particularly as an integral part of a local barbershop group. Time spent with family was a source of joy to Mr. Roop through meals, laughter, and sharing stories. Mr. Roop is survived by his wife of sixty-four years: Mary Roop; daughters: Susan Price (Falls), Valdese, NC, Barbara Royster (Joe), Lake City, FL; brother: Frank Roop, Mineral Wells, TX, grandchildren: Trae Price (Heather) Morganton, NC, MaryBeth Bowman (Brian) Morganton, NC, Patrick Price (Megan), Valdese, NC, Leeann Scheider (Dylan) Lake City, FL, Alyssa Roxby (Matt), Lake City, FL; eleven great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sisters: Audrey Rose, Gail Campbell, Patricia Rowland and Beverly Whitus. Graveside services will be held on Friday, September 6th, 4:00 p.m., at Springridge Cemetery in High Springs, FL with Chaplain Jack Jones and Rev. David Brown officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Good Samaritan Center (www.acvillage.net/giving) Dowling Park, FL or Haven Hospice (www.beyourhaven.org), Lake City, FL. Please sign the guestbook at www.daniels funeral home.com. Daniels Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Live Oak & Branford, FL in charge of arrangements.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 4, 2019