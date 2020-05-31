WHITE, Vernon On Wednesday, May 27, Vernon White (often known as "Whitey") of Carlisle passed away at the age of 93. Although a massive stroke in 2005 took away the Vernon we all knew we continued to see signs of his old self. He is remembered for his love of family, fishing, the Carlisle Lions Club, the N.J. Presbyterian Church, and his ability to never meet a stranger. Vernon was born in Irvine, KY on July 9, 1926, to Pleas and Lillie White. He served as a Corporal in the US Army during WWII in the Pacific Theatre as part of the liberation of the Philippines. Upon his return to the states he met Grace French of Berea, KY; they were married on October 7, 1948. Early in the 50's Vernon moved his young family to the Middletown area where he successfully established a painting and paperhanging business that he operated for over 35 years. After his retirement, he and his wife enjoyed several trips across the US with friends. Vernon is survived by his wife Grace, son Mike (Kim) White, daughters Sandy (Richard) Chamberlain and Teresa White as well as 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at the N.J. Presbyterian Church Cemetery at 1:00 on Monday, June 1. In lieu of flowers, friends are encouraged to donate to the Salvation Army who sponsors the Food Pantry where Vernon was a volunteer.



