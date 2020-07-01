Vernon WILDER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vernon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILDER, Vernon E. Age 89, of Fairfield, passed away on June 27, 2020. He was born on January 12, 1931, in Lebanon, OH. Vernon is survived by his wife of 48 years, Velva Wilder; his daughters, Sharon and Carol Wilder. He was preceded in death by his father, Oliver Wilder; two brothers, Clifford and Clarence Wilder. Graveside service will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 10:30 AM at Rose Hill Burial Park with Glen Price and Jeff Mixon officiating. Condolences may be left at www.rosehillfunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved