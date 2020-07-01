Vernon WILDER

WILDER, Vernon E. Age 89, of Fairfield, passed away on June 27, 2020. He was born on January 12, 1931, in Lebanon, OH. Vernon is survived by his wife of 48 years, Velva Wilder; his daughters, Sharon and Carol Wilder. He was preceded in death by his father, Oliver Wilder; two brothers, Clifford and Clarence Wilder. Graveside service will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 10:30 AM at Rose Hill Burial Park with Glen Price and Jeff Mixon officiating. Condolences may be left at www.rosehillfunerals.com
Published in Journal-News on Jul. 1, 2020.