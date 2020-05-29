Veronica CONLIN
CONLIN, Veronica M. Age 83, of Hamilton, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Veronica was born in Ft. Recovery, Ohio on December 28, 1936 to Joseph and Catherine Wendel. Veronica was a member of St. Peter and Chains Catholic Church. On January 10, 1959 Veronica married James Conlin in Ft. Recovery, Ohio. Veronica is survived by her five children, James Jr. (Beverly), Daniel (Kimberly), Thomas (Barbara), Lisa, and Kevin (Alicia) Conlin; brother, Leonard (Janice) Wendel; sister-in-laws, Nancy Wendel and Janet (Norm) Settle; nine grandchildren; Christopher, Alexander, Nicholas, Zachery, Cassidy, Samantha, Caleb, Jessica, and Lia; 2 great grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends. Veronica was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Conlin; daughter, Mary Therese Conlin; siblings, Mary Agnes (Vic) Muhlenkamp, Arthur (Bernice) Wendel, Andrew (Rosemary) Wendel, Vitus (Doris Ann and Kate) Wendel, Cyrillus Wendel, Frederick (Judy) Wendel and Carl Wendel. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Paula Weisenberger and Dr. Raj Karnik for all their care and support. Private services. www.browndawsonflick.com

Published in Journal-News on May 29, 2020.
