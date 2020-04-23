Home

POWERED BY

Services
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vertis KNOX
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vertis KNOX


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vertis KNOX Obituary
KNOX, Vertis Age 65, was born June 6, 1954. She went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 20, 2020. Vertis graduated from Roosevelt High School, Class of 1972. She retired from General Motors and Good Samaritan Hospital. She was a devoted member and faithful usher of New Life in Christ Community Church, Pastor Dr. Beverly Lee in Dayton, OH. Vertis was preceded in death by her father L.C. Knox; her mother, Mildred Knox; brother, Bennie Knox; sister, Carolyn Knox. Survived by her loving daughters, Latia Christman, Tonya (Michael) Wallace, Tenile (Roger) Gomez and Talana McCombs; devoted grandchildren, Fredrex Favors Jr., Tre' Favors, Rickia White, Ricardo White Jr., Roger Gomez II, Mykah Wallace and Ruy Gomez; sisters, Geneva (Jimmy) Stargell, Shirley Harris, Brenda (Frank) White, Kathy (Dwayne) Knox and Kimberly Knox; brothers, Stevie Knox and David (Marshelle) Knox; a hosts of nephews, nieces, cousins, Goddaughters and other close family and friends; very special friends, Barbara Palmer, Etta Phillips and Lynn Hayden. Vertis was well known and loved by many. Walk-through visitation will be held 9:00-11:00 am, Friday, April 24, 2020 at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. A special thank you to everyone for their prayers, calls, concern and condolences sent during this very difficult time.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vertis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -