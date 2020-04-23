|
|
KNOX, Vertis Age 65, was born June 6, 1954. She went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 20, 2020. Vertis graduated from Roosevelt High School, Class of 1972. She retired from General Motors and Good Samaritan Hospital. She was a devoted member and faithful usher of New Life in Christ Community Church, Pastor Dr. Beverly Lee in Dayton, OH. Vertis was preceded in death by her father L.C. Knox; her mother, Mildred Knox; brother, Bennie Knox; sister, Carolyn Knox. Survived by her loving daughters, Latia Christman, Tonya (Michael) Wallace, Tenile (Roger) Gomez and Talana McCombs; devoted grandchildren, Fredrex Favors Jr., Tre' Favors, Rickia White, Ricardo White Jr., Roger Gomez II, Mykah Wallace and Ruy Gomez; sisters, Geneva (Jimmy) Stargell, Shirley Harris, Brenda (Frank) White, Kathy (Dwayne) Knox and Kimberly Knox; brothers, Stevie Knox and David (Marshelle) Knox; a hosts of nephews, nieces, cousins, Goddaughters and other close family and friends; very special friends, Barbara Palmer, Etta Phillips and Lynn Hayden. Vertis was well known and loved by many. Walk-through visitation will be held 9:00-11:00 am, Friday, April 24, 2020 at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. A special thank you to everyone for their prayers, calls, concern and condolences sent during this very difficult time.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 23, 2020