LEWIS, Vesta Arizona Age 91, of Villas of Brookhaven in Brookville, Ohio has gone to be with the Lord on May 23, 2020. She was born on May 19, 1929 in Jackson, TN. The daughter of the late Charles and Tessie Etta Lindsay. Vesta is preceded in death by her husband Wallace, who passed away November 2, 2012. Wallace and Vesta were happily married for 65 years. Vesta retired as a teacher from Bethel Schools as a first grade teacher giving her service there for 20 years. Leaving to cherish her memory, her daughter Carolyn (John) Hodge, of Brookville, OH; son, David Lewis of Angola, IN; 3 grandchildren, Jody (Michelle) Hodge, Tia (Daniel) O'Brien and David Lewis Jr; 8 great-grandchildren; Andrew, Lexie, Erin, Tristen, Emily, Aidan, Zach, and Rylee; brother Charlie (Carol) Lindsay; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother Ceil (Nellie) Lindsay. Private services will be held by the family on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, New Carlisle. Burial will take place at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 24, 2020