BYAS-DANIEL (Kiger), Vicki L. 63 of Trotwood, OH passed away October 19, 2019. Vicki is survived by her husband, Michael Daniel; son, Marshall A. Profitt (Kimberly), brother Dennis Kiger (Diane); aunt, Jo Anne Wiessinger. Several grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nephews & nieces; Long time best friend, Sandy; her dog Cinnamon. She is preceded in death by son, Michael C. Profitt; parents Ernest & Betty Kiger; uncles William Barnhart, Russ Wiessinger. She attended Beavercreek H.S., class of 1974. Vicki enjoyed crafting, sewing & crocheting. She worked as a bank teller in Texas before retiring. Visitation 1 PM. Celebration of Vicki's life will be held, 2 PM, Saturday, November 9th at Belmont United Methodist Church, 2701 S. Smithville Rd, Dayton, OH 45420. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 7, 2019