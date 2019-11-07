Home

POWERED BY

Services
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
Resources
More Obituaries for Vicki BYAS-DANIEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vicki BYAS-DANIEL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vicki BYAS-DANIEL Obituary
BYAS-DANIEL (Kiger), Vicki L. 63 of Trotwood, OH passed away October 19, 2019. Vicki is survived by her husband, Michael Daniel; son, Marshall A. Profitt (Kimberly), brother Dennis Kiger (Diane); aunt, Jo Anne Wiessinger. Several grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nephews & nieces; Long time best friend, Sandy; her dog Cinnamon. She is preceded in death by son, Michael C. Profitt; parents Ernest & Betty Kiger; uncles William Barnhart, Russ Wiessinger. She attended Beavercreek H.S., class of 1974. Vicki enjoyed crafting, sewing & crocheting. She worked as a bank teller in Texas before retiring. Visitation 1 PM. Celebration of Vicki's life will be held, 2 PM, Saturday, November 9th at Belmont United Methodist Church, 2701 S. Smithville Rd, Dayton, OH 45420. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vicki's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -