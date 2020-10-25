1/1
Vicki CLOUD
CLOUD (Dunn), Vicki C.

Age 82 of Clayton, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 18, 2020. She was a loving mother to

Gregory C. Cloud (deceased) and Cynthia A. Cloud of Columbus and a loving, devoted wife to husband Melvin R. Cloud. As a young woman she worked in the offices at the Dayton Daily News and later in life was an

assistant with MCCC Sportswear. Vicki enjoyed playing

tennis, reading and "snowbirding" in Naples, Florida. Above all, Vicki loved spending time with her family and friends. She had a contagious laugh and a beautiful smile that would light up any room. She is survived by her husband of 59 years:

Melvin R. Cloud, daughter: Cynthia A. Cloud of Columbus, daughter-in-law: Dawn Cloud of Vandalia, grandchildren: Morgen Cloud, Dylan Cloud, Blake Cloud, great-grandson: Zeppelin, and a sister. She was preceded in death by her

parents: Charles and Anna (Painter) Dunn and son: Gregory C. Cloud. A Celebration of Life will be held privately at the

convenience of the family. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 25, 2020.
