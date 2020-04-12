|
COOPER (Hensley), Vicki Sheree Age 66 of Centerville, passed to her heavenly rest on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. She was born to the late Henry L. Hensley and Clara Hensley on February 7, 1954. Vicki was a nurse and an educator, but her main passion that touched many lives was singing. She was known as "Gicki" to her seven grandchildren Tiffany, Morgan, Isabella, Raegan, Nathan, Carolina, and Mercede. She is survived by her husband LaMar Cooper and her children Stephanie (Will) and Jason (Danielle). She is predeceased by her eldest sister Patricia Hensley-Ward and is survived by her brother Ronald Hensley (Diane) and sister Tawnya (Lyn) Greene. Vicki lived life with a strong heart and a fierce determination in all things. Her devotion to those close to her always surpassed her toughness. Her legacy and shared memories will be celebrated when the many that loved her can gather together once again. Due to recent restrictions regarding gatherings, the family asks that her memorial be postponed until she can be celebrated with a public memorial. The date will be publicized as the time approaches. Please hold any gifts and flowers until that time.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 12, 2020