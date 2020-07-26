1/1
Vicki COOPER
COOPER, Vicki Sheree Vicki Sheree (Hensley) Cooper, age 66, of Centerville, passed to her heavenly rest on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Finally, we are able to announce her GOING HOME MEMORIAL SERVICE, August 1st at 1 PM. Service will be held at Miamisburg Assembly of God, 501 N 9th, Miamisburg, Ohio 45342. Her legacy and shared memories will be celebrated by many that loved her. A meal of gratitude will follow the service and will be served at the FLC building on the premises. For all that knew her, come and rejoice with us celebrating her life and her going home. In lieu of flowers, please send monetary gifts to Redemption Church, 2554 Edgewood Ave, Schenectady, NY 12306 or Miamisburg Assembly of God, 501 N. 9th St., Miamisburg, Ohio 45342, in memory of Vicki Cooper.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Miamisburg Assembly of God
