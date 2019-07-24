|
ESTERKAMP, Vicki Lynn Age 63, of Fairfield, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019. She was born on February 4, 1956 in Cincinnati to the late William L. and Eunice M. {Cope} Esterkamp. Vicki enjoyed attending the Sunny Spot Organization for many years. In her spare time, she liked coloring, doing puzzles, and making potholders. She loved to play bingo. Vicki was a proud member of Allison Avenue Baptist Church. She is survived by her siblings; Doug Esterkamp, Billy Esterkamp, Connie Hacker, Brenda Earnhart; four nephews; two nieces; nine great nieces and nephews; and housemother Kathy Schooley. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10am at the Allison Avenue Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the church, 5915 Allison Avenue Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Condolences may be left for the family at www.rosehillfunerals.com.
Published in Journal-News on July 24, 2019