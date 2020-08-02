1/1
Vicki KUHN
1948 - 2020
KUHN, Vicki Lynn Age 71, of Centerville, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Vicki was born to the late William and Gardenia (Jones) Mills in Dayton, OH, on December 23, 1948. Vicki is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Ronald; children, Sean Kuhn and Tiffany Kuhn; grandsons, Tracy Thomas, Connor Kuhn, Zachary Kuhn, and Joshua Kuhn; and brother, Ronald (Connie) Mills and Gary Mills. Family will greet friends from 4-7pm on Friday, Aug. 7, at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E. STROOP RD., KETTERING. For full obituary and to leave condolences please visit www.routsong.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH 45429
(937) 293-4137
