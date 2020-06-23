Vicki LEGER

LEGER, Vicki Lynn With profound sadness we announce the passing of our loving and devoted mother, Vicki Lynn Leger, age 70, of Milford Township, who passed on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at her home surrounded by her children, brother, and sister. She was born on October 12, 1949 in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Arthur and Anna Mae Hurst. She was a 1967 graduate of Garfield High School. On March 22, 1968, she married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Jim Leger, who preceded her in death on December 17, 2008. She was a homemaker for most of her life and worked at Square D. in Oxford for many years after her children were in school. She is survived by her two children who adored her, James Ray Leger, of Milford Township and Christianne (Terry) Roberts, of Fairfield; beloved brother, Bud (Denise) Hurst and beloved sister, Diane Bowling; sister-in-law, Donna Dozier; nieces, Lorie, Lisa and Dawn; nephews Jeff and Jon; and many special great nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and several special friends from the Clemmons family. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; grandparents; two brothers-in-law; and a special niece. Vicki was a devoted wife, dedicated loving mother, sister, aunt, mother-in-law, and friend to all who knew her. Her favorite passion and hobby were birds. Most of the days, she was in the yard, watching and feeding all the birds, and spending time with her beloved, loving canine companion Josie, who will miss her terribly. She loved to cook, and many that knew her, have been blessed with her baking, meals, or goodie bags. Most of all she loved her family and touched the lives of so many with her unconditional love, generosity, and kindness. She was diagnosed with cancer in October 2019 and received a grim prognosis. She beat all their odds and never stopped fighting. Her strength was immeasurable. She will be forever missed. Private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to her favorite charity, the Animal Human Society, at https://www.animalhumanesociety.org/. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to her nurses, Pam and Sara from Hospice of Cincinnati, Dr. Soha Mousa, and the staff and physicians from Fairfield Internal Medicine for all their care and support. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Jun. 23, 2020.