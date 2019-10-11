|
LINVILLE, Vicki J. Age 62, of Dayton, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital. Vicki was a retired Finance & Accounting Specialist at WPAFB with 32 years of service and was a Contractor for an additional 10 years. She is survived by her domestic partner, Dee Linaberry of Dayton; step-daughter & son-in-law, Erin & Matt Foster of GA; step-son & daughter-in-law, Matthew & Amy Linaberry of Kettering; step-grandchildren, Mitchell, Sara & Kelso; brothers, Steven (Bonnie) Linville, Mark (Georganna) Linville, both of Huber Heights; nephews, Zachary & Connor; and many other relatives & friends. Funeral service 10:30 AM Monday, October 14, 2019 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Dean Thompson officiating. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2-5 PM at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the in Vicki's memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 11, 2019