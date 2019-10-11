Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marker & Heller Funeral Homes
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 275-7434
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Marker & Heller Funeral Homes
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton, OH 45424
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Marker & Heller Funeral Homes
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton, OH 45424
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vicki LINVILLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vicki LINVILLE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vicki LINVILLE Obituary
LINVILLE, Vicki J. Age 62, of Dayton, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital. Vicki was a retired Finance & Accounting Specialist at WPAFB with 32 years of service and was a Contractor for an additional 10 years. She is survived by her domestic partner, Dee Linaberry of Dayton; step-daughter & son-in-law, Erin & Matt Foster of GA; step-son & daughter-in-law, Matthew & Amy Linaberry of Kettering; step-grandchildren, Mitchell, Sara & Kelso; brothers, Steven (Bonnie) Linville, Mark (Georganna) Linville, both of Huber Heights; nephews, Zachary & Connor; and many other relatives & friends. Funeral service 10:30 AM Monday, October 14, 2019 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Dean Thompson officiating. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2-5 PM at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the in Vicki's memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vicki's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now