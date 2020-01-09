|
NEWSOME, Vicki R. Age 77, of Vandalia, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Kettering Medical Center. Vicki was born October 2, 1942 in Defiance County, Ohio to the late George & Laura (Schatz) Partee. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Barry Newsome, in 2013. Vicki was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. She was an educator for 33 years with 13 years as a principal in the Mad River Local School District and 20 years as a teacher in the City of Vandalia School System. Vicki is survived by two children, David Newsome & his wife, Erin and Melissa Stammen & her husband, Brett; sister, Kandy Kowalski & her husband, Skip; brother-in-law, Randy Newsome & his wife, Blair; and by sister-in-law, Jackie Gitman. A Memorial Service to celebrate Vicki's life will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 7700 Dog Leg Rd with Pastor Kurt Lammi officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 10:00 am until time of service. Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To send a special message to the family, please visit www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 9, 2020