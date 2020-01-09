Home

Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia
139 South Dixie Dr.
Vandalia, OH 45377-2123
937-898-4634
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church
7700 Dog Leg Rd
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church
7700 Dog Leg Rd
1942 - 2020
NEWSOME, Vicki R. Age 77, of Vandalia, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Kettering Medical Center. Vicki was born October 2, 1942 in Defiance County, Ohio to the late George & Laura (Schatz) Partee. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Barry Newsome, in 2013. Vicki was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. She was an educator for 33 years with 13 years as a principal in the Mad River Local School District and 20 years as a teacher in the City of Vandalia School System. Vicki is survived by two children, David Newsome & his wife, Erin and Melissa Stammen & her husband, Brett; sister, Kandy Kowalski & her husband, Skip; brother-in-law, Randy Newsome & his wife, Blair; and by sister-in-law, Jackie Gitman. A Memorial Service to celebrate Vicki's life will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 7700 Dog Leg Rd with Pastor Kurt Lammi officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 10:00 am until time of service. Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To send a special message to the family, please visit www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 9, 2020
