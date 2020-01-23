|
PETERS (Moore), Vicki L. Age 63, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away on January 20, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. She was born September 14, 1956 in Dayton, Ohio. Vicki was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Bessie Moore; and nephew, Rodney Albaugh. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Steve Peters; son Brad (Laura) Peters; granddaughter Natalie; daughter Adee (Jim) McFarland; brother Shannon Moore; sisters DeeDee (Larry) Albaugh and Liz (Doug) Benner and many nieces and nephews. A 1974 graduate of Franklin High School, Vicki attended Bluffton College to pursue her degree in Elementary Education. She was also a student athlete, playing on both the women's volleyball and basketball teams. To pursue an additional degree in Special Education, she transferred to Wright State University and graduated in 1978 with dual Bachelor's degrees. Vicki began a 32 year career working for the Franklin City School system in 1979 when she was hired as a 6th grade teacher at Gerke Elementary. She also became coach of the 6th grade boy's basketball team, proving she was ahead of her time. For the next nine years, she taught general and special education at Pennyroyal Elementary and Franklin Jr. High. In 1988, after receiving her Masters Degree in Media, she became the Media Specialist at Franklin Jr. High and later, Franklin High School, retiring in 2010. In 1994, Vicki received the Project Excellence in Teaching Award, and in 2004, received the Southwestern Ohio Educational Technology Leadership Award. During her time at Franklin, Vicki also coached 7th and 8th grade girl's basketball and was the scorekeeper for the Franklin Cross Country and Track teams for 25 years. Throughout her teaching career, Vicki exhibited the hallmark of all great teachers -- the unique ability to reach all students, from those who are at risk, to those who are talented and gifted. Vicki was a prolific reader, passing her love for reading on to her children. In her time as Media Specialist, she always took an interest in what her students were reading, using their recommendations when buying new books for the Media Center. In her spare time, Vicki never tired of watching Hallmark movies and episodes of Perry Mason, morning, noon, and night. She loved her pets over the years: her cats, Fluff and CallieCat; rabbits, Archie and Thumper; and dog, Annie. Vicki loved all things Christmas: buying gifts, baking over 20 types of cookies, and decorating (covering her house with nearly 300 snowmen). Vicki enjoyed sitting on her front porch in her glider; reading, talking, and watching the world go by. In 1992, Vicki began a 28 year battle with breast cancer. Despite chemotherapy, radiation, and numerous surgeries over the years, she never let cancer define the way she lived her life. Vicki was brave, determined, resilient, and forward-looking. Whatever the treatment, she faced it head-on. During her second bout with cancer, she very rarely missed work; scheduling treatments for Fridays so she could recuperate and return to work on Monday. She never considered herself a victim; she was a warrior. Above all, Vicki loved her family and friends and would do anything for them. Whether it was celebrating birthdays, planning weddings, attending sporting events, hosting parties, playing (and usually winning) Farkle, or sharing a cup of coffee, she enjoyed being around those she cared about the most. Her love for her husband and children was selfless and unconditional. Hers was a life well lived and she was an inspiration to all who knew her. Visitation will be held from 2pm-5pm at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, Ohio. Funeral services will follow at 5pm with Cory Albaugh officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Otterbein Hospice or The .
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 23, 2020